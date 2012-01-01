سائد الخوالدة: لم استطع انقاذ أمي وسأنقذ كثير من ناس

"أمي كانت مريضة بالسرطان قبل ما تتوفى بال 2012 كنت أنا في سنة ثانيه في كلية الهندسة، ما كان في علاج للموضوع وما قدروا الدكاترة ينقذوها وما كان عندي القدرة بإني أعمل أي إشي كمان. بتذكر كلام الدكتور لحد الآن لما سألته عن حالتها أول ما عرفنا بالخبر ويومها حكالي, "سرطان مستوى رابع شو بتتوقع يعني!".

لما اتوفت الله يرحمها كنت جد حاسس بإنه في صوت بحكيلي بإني وقتها ما كنت قادر أعمل إشي وما كنت قادر أنقذها بس رح أكون قادر بإني أنقذ كثير ناس إذا فعلاً اشتغلت على حالي كثير وطورت من نفسي, صرت باحث في مجال التكنولوجيا الطبية وتطويرها وهذا صدقاً بتوقع إنه أحد أهم الأسباب لانجزاتي ولاختياري للطريق يلي أنا فيه هسا.

من وقتها أدركت بإنه لازم أبدا أشتغل على حالي وأطور مهاراتي لحتى أقدر أبدا بمجال الأبحاث؛ أول إشي بدأت فيه هو تطوير اللغة الإنجليزية عندي لإنه ما كنت بعرف الإنجليزي تقريباً بالمرة؛ وبلش مشواري وبدأت أتعرف على أجانب وأعمل تبادل لغوي معهم. في نفس الوقت بلشت أقرأ أكثر عن مجال الأبحاث الطبية لحتى أعرف بشو لازم أتخصص لإنه فعلياً مجال واسع جداً وساعدني بهاد الموضوع دكتور عندي بالجامعة كان ينصحني ويرشدني للمقالات العلمية يلي كان لازم أقرأها ويلي كان معظمها في مجال التقنية العصبية وواجهة الدماغ الحاسوبية.

وخلال سنة بس قدرت أحصل على أول منحة كاملة من وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية لحتى أدرس في جامعة انديانا في أمريكا ويلي كثير فادتني بتعلم اللغة الانجليزية وأتعلم أكثر عن مجال الريادة والأعمال.

بعد ما رجعت من أمريكا حسيت إني عملت إنجاز بسفرتي وحسيت إنه المجتمع يلي حوالي قدملي كثير لهيك بلشت أشتغل بشكل أكبر في مجال التطوع ومع مؤسسات المجتمع المدني؛ برضه أسست مبادرة كان اسمها "وراء الحدود" يلي كان هدفها تقليل الفجوة ما بين الأجانب والأردنيين عن طريق تنظيم أنشطة مختلفة لكلا الطرفين, وبدعم من بعض المؤسسات المحلية والعالمية قدرت أساهم بتأسيس مؤسسة مجتمع مدني بتهتم بالشباب وبمبادراتهم (مركز حكاية لتطوير المجتمع المدني) ويلي انشأت راديو فيما بعد بهتم كثير بالشباب وبحاول يطور مهاراتهم من كل النواحي عن طريق تسجيل برامج إذاعية إلهم وتنظيم دورات وورش عمل مجانية لتطوير مهاراتهم الأساسية.

وخلال الفترة الماضية كنت مشارك في أنشطة وبرامج تبادل ثقافية محلية وعالمية, كنت الممثل العربي الوحيد في ملتقى الإعلام والتكنولوجيا يلي نظمته اليونيسكو في جزيرة بالي في اندونيسيا بحضور أمين الأمم المتحدة.

في شهر أيلول ٢٠١٤ اتخرجت من كلية الهندسة بتقدير ٣.٩٤/٤ وكنت الأول على الدفعة مع مرتبة الشرف وبعدها بدأت حياتي العلمية برا الاْردن, تم اختياري من قبل وزارة الخارجية الامريكية وأعطوني منحة كاملة لأعمل التدريب المهني في معهد ماساشوستس للتكنولوجيا.

بعد ما خلصت التدريب بدأت اشتغل كمحاضر و باحث في تركيا في مجال تكنولوجيا الدماغ والأعصاب وتكنولوجيا النانو لمدة سنة ونص. بعد تركيا, تم اختباري من قبل أكبر مؤسسة أبحاث في ألمانيا لحتى أشتغل على مشروعين في مركز أبحاث متخصص في أبحاث الدماغ, وكان واحد من المشروعين باستخدام جهاز رنين مغناطيسي ثمنه ٧ مليون يورو وموجود في أماكن قليلة بالعالم؛ البحثين كانو في مجال التقنية العصبية.

خلال هاي الفترة لما كنت في ألمانيا حصلت على منح كاملة لدرجة الماجستير من أماكن مختلفة مثل بريطانيا والاتحاد الأوروبي ومن تركيا وألمانيا؛ في النهاية اخترت منحة الإتحاد الأوروبي ويلي بتكون فصل دراسي في كل من هاي الدول (فرنسا؛ إيطاليا، اسبانيا وبريطانيا) في مجال الهندسة الطبية تخصص التقنية العصبية.

حالياً خلصت الفصل الأول في فرنسا وانتقلت لإيطاليا للفصل الثاني, وشغال على أكمن بحث علمي في مجال تشخيص سرطان الدماغ باستخدام تقنية الرنين المغناطيسي."

سائد بسام الخوالدة

My mom died in 2012 when I was a second year student at college after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Doctors could not save her life. I wasn't able to do anything in order to help her.

I still remember what the doctor told me when I asked him about her condition “It is a fourth stage cancer, what do you expect?!”.

When she passed away- may Allah have mercy on her- there was a voice in the back of my mind that kept telling me (although I could not save my mom’s life) that I still have the chance to save others’ lives once I improve myself and work extremely hard.

I became a researcher in Medical Technology Development and I bet that it is the reason behind my achievements and my choice of this path.

Since then, I realized that I should enhance myself as well as my skills, so I can start the researches.

I started by improving my English because it was miserable. As time went by, I met with foreigners and had language exchanging conversations with them.

At the same time, I started reading more about Medical Researches in order to know what to specialize in as this field is dearly broad.

A doctor at the university helped me, gave me some pieces of advice and counseled me which scientific articles to read.

Most of the articles were about Neural Technology and Brian-Computer Interface. Within a year, I got the first scholarship from the U.S Department of State to study at Indiana University.

This scholarship benefited me in learning English and knowing more about entrepreneurship.

After I returned from America, I felt that I did a great deal in my trip and the society provided me with a lot, so I started volunteering with civil society corporations.

In addition, I founded an initiative called “Beyond Borders” that aims to narrow the gap between Foreigners and Jordanians via holding different activities for both parties.

Along with the support from some local and international corporations, I was able to contribute with setting-up a civil society corporation concerned with youth and their initiatives (Hikaya Center for Civil Society Development).

Later on, it established a radio station that cared about developing youth skills via recording radio programs and holding free courses and workshops to evolve their primary skills.

Recently, I was a participant in numerous activities besides local and international cultural exchanging programs.

I was the only Arab representative in the Media and Technology Forum held by the UNESCO in Bali with the presence of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In September 2014, I graduated from the Engineering College the top of my class with honors with 3.94 GPA. Since that, my scientific life abroad started.

I was chosen by the U.S Department of State to have a full scholarship to train at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After I was done with the training, I started working as a lecturer and a researcher in Neurotechnology and Nanotechnology in Turkey.

After that, I was chosen by one of the largest researches institution in Germany to work on two projects at a center specialized with brain researches.

One of the projects required the use of Magnetic resonance device priced 7 million € can be found in a few places of the world. The two researches were in Neurotechnology.

When I was in Germany, I got a full scholarship for the master degree from vary places such as Britain, European Union, Turkey and Germany.

In the end, I chose the EU scholarship which is for one semester in one of these countries (France, Italy, Spain and Britain) in Medical Technology, Neurotechnology major.

Now, I am done with the first semester in France and moved to Italy for the second semester to continue in the field of diagnosis of brain cancer using magnetic resonance technology